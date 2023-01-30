New Hungarian bakery ‘Chimney Cakes’ opens in Fort Wayne

By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new bakery and cafe opened its doors this weekend.

Chimney Cakes Bakery opened its doors on West Main Street. The company started as an attraction at a local farmer market and released the need for a store.

Owners say the Hungarian style bakery features chimney cakes, a traditional style Hungarian pastry made with dough, rolled onto a stick, and stuck into a 650-degree oven, melting all the flavors into the cake.

Traditional flavors include cinnamon, pecan, raspberry, and coconut.

While the traditional chimney cakes are sweet, owners say they’ve also expanded the menu to include more savory flavors like cheddar jalapeno, five cheese, and Italian.

Their specials change weekly, and owners tell 21 Alive they’re excited to bring a taste of home to the people of Fort Wayne.

“This has been my mom’s dream for a very long time,” the owner’s son and co-worker David Berdan said. “We moved to America about six years ago and this has always been a taste of home for us because we go and visit from time to time. Bringing that taste to the people here is very special to us and I think now it’s the right time to do it.”

The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

