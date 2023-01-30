Mayor Tom Henry files to run for fifth term

FILE - Mayor Tom Henry
FILE - Mayor Tom Henry
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Tom Henry (D) has officially filed to run for a fifth term as Fort Wayne’s mayor.

The Allen County Election Board tells 21Alive the Democrat filed his paperwork Monday morning. Henry will face off with Jorge Fernandez (D) in the May primary for the Democratic nomination.

So far for Republicans, Fort Wayne City Councilmen Tom Didier (R-3rd District) and Jason Arp (R-4th District) have filed to run for the position.

The 71-year-old mayor announced in the summer of 2022 that intends to seek yet another term. Henry has held the mayoral post since Jan. 1, 2008. Prior to that, he served on the Fort Wayne City Council for two decades.

