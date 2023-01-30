Man sentenced in 2022 crash that left woman dead

Samuel Clemons
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 38-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to spend 10 years behind bars on Monday for his role in a crash that left a woman dead in May of 2022.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers were called to a crash near the intersection of E Jefferson Blvd. and S Clinton St. around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. One woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was later identified as 31-year-old Samia Ethel Hayes of Fort Wayne.

FILE - Fort Wayne police investigating downtown crash involving an SUV hitting a tree(WPTA)

The next day, FWPD said Samuel Clemons turned himself in to police for his involvement in the crash. He was charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement.

In court on Monday, he was sentenced to spend 10 years behind bars, seven years suspended and three years of probation.

