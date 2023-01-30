Man arrested in Grant County shooting that left one dead

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 39-year-old man in a shooting there over the weekend that left one man dead.

The department says someone called 911 to report a shooting at a home at 7220 South 200 West around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. When crews arrived, they say they found a 24-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the chest who was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner has identified the victim as Benito Lugo of Hidalgo, Texas.

Officers say after speaking with the five other people who were in the home at the time, they filed an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Jose Santos Cruz. Cruz was then arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing and ask that anyone with information on this incident please call police at 765-662-9864 Ext. 4212 or the Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.