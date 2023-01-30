Komets complete road weekend sweep over Heartlanders

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets overcame a 2-1 deficit late in the third period to win in overtime over the Iowa Heartlanders, completing a weekend sweep on Sunday night.

The Komets trailed 2-1 into the final four minutes before Adam Brubacher scored the game-tying goal.

Shawn Boudrias scored the game-winning goal for Fort Wayne in overtime.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Women dead, man hurt in Fort Wayne shooting
Woman dead, man hurt in Fort Wayne shooting
Last Bandidos Mexican Restaurant
Last Bandidos Mexican Restaurant to close Jan. 31
Last Bandidos Mexican Restaurant to close Jan. 31
Hundreds flock to Bandidos after closure announced
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
DEADLY FIRE: Apartment fire leaves one person dead Sunday

Latest News

Komets fall just short in overtime on Saturday evening.
Komets edge Heartlanders 2-1 for second straight night in Iowa
PFW volleyball celebrates a point in the second set of Saturday night's win.
PFW volleyball sweeps another match, 3-0, over Queens
Wayne's Monte Smith, Jr. scores a supporting 22 points for the Generals in Saturday night's...
Wayne makes statement, 75-73, over Blackhawk
The Northrop girls basketball team celebrates after winning its first SAC title since 1986....
THE SCORE: Northrop girls beat Homestead to finish perfect run in SAC