Komets complete road weekend sweep over Heartlanders
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets overcame a 2-1 deficit late in the third period to win in overtime over the Iowa Heartlanders, completing a weekend sweep on Sunday night.
The Komets trailed 2-1 into the final four minutes before Adam Brubacher scored the game-tying goal.
Shawn Boudrias scored the game-winning goal for Fort Wayne in overtime.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.