Komets complete road weekend sweep over Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, Iowa (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets overcame a 2-1 deficit late in the third period to win in overtime over the Iowa Heartlanders, completing a weekend sweep on Sunday night.

The Komets trailed 2-1 into the final four minutes before Adam Brubacher scored the game-tying goal.

Shawn Boudrias scored the game-winning goal for Fort Wayne in overtime.

