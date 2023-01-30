Fort Wayne man arrested on rape, child molestation charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 26-year-old man on several child sex crime charges.

Court documents say Aine Noh assaulted the children of the woman he had been dating for the past four years.

During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, documents say the first victim said Noh would threaten to kill her if she did not sleep with him. She also stated that he recorded her undressing and threatened to post it online if she refused.

The second victim told police that Noh held a knife to her throat and assaulted her one day after school in December, according to court documents. Detectives then found several graphic images on Noh’s phone of both of the victims.

Noh was arrested on Monday, Jan. 23, on two counts of rape, several child molestation charges, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

