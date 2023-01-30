Electric Works to hold sign lighting event Monday evening

By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The brand new sign atop the Electric Works building will be lit Monday evening, and they say they are planning a celebration.

Organizers say if anyone is interested, event festivities will begin this evening at 5 p.m., with live music, as well as food and drink specials at the the Union Street Market.

Officials say the sign lighting is set for 6:15 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Event organizers urge any attendees to park the the Union Parking Garage, next to the market.

