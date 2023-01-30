DEADLY FIRE: Apartment fire leaves one person dead Sunday

By Emilia Miles
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead Sunday night following a fire that sparked in an apartment building.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment building in the 3900 block of Taylor Street for smoke inside of a building. Once crews arrived on scene, firefighters say they found smoke inside the common stairwell of the building.

According to firefighters, they located someone who was on the second-floor balcony in the rear of the building. Crews say they were able to rescue them with a ladder.

Officials say crews located the fire in a first-floor apartment. Firefighters say they forced themselves in where they found an adult victim in the apartment’s hallway but found no one else. Crews say the fire was found in a bathroom and a hallway.

Firefighters got the fire under control in just over 20 minutes.

At this time, fire investigators are not sure what caused the fire to spark.

