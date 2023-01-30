Auburn Common Councilman passed away late last week

Michael Walter served more than 20 years as the sole Democrat on the 5th District council. He...
Michael Walter served more than 20 years as the sole Democrat on the 5th District council. He died suddenly late last week.(Facebook)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 30, 2023
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Auburn Common Councilman Robert Michael (Mike) Walter has passed away in his home sometime late last week, the Auburn Mayor’s Office announced in a news release.

According to a press release, Walter was found dead in his home Saturday afternoon by Mayor Michael Ley and Dr. Mark Souder during a wellness check. The document says both did a welfare check on him earlier last week.

The councilman was a long-serving councilman and the sole Democrat on the council in District 5. According to the release, Walter was first elected to the council in 1992, serving until 1999 before he ran for mayor and was defeated. He ran again for council and was re-elected in 2003.

They say Walter has also served as the Democratic Precinct Chairman since 1988.

Those close to Walter say he was known for his passion and his outspoken viewpoints during council meetings.

Walter was 76 years old.

