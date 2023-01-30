Allen Co. Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the woman who was found dead in a Fort Wayne home on Saturday died by homicide.

Police were called to a home in the 9000 block of Dartford Ct. around 11 a.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found two people with gunshot wounds and a gun inside the home. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

On Monday, the coroner’s office says they have identified the woman as 26-year-old Taylor Jordan Bushroe of Fort Wayne. Her death was ruled a homicide, marking the third homicide in Allen County so far this year.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has not yet identified the man involved, but say he remains hospitalized and is a suspect in the shooting.

