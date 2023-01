FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - SAC breakout Wayne (13-4) secured its most impressive victory of the season, 75-73, over Blackhawk Christian (15-3) on Saturday night.

Jevon Lewis, Jr. led the Generals with 26 points and six assists.

Wayne’s Monte Smith, Jr. scored a supporting 22 points.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.