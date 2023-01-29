Ribbons placed at Headwaters Park in honor of National Missing Persons Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Sunday, family and friends gathered at Headwaters Park to hang ribbons in honor of their missing loved ones.

The group Justice, Accountability and Victim Advocacy, also known as JAVA, held their annual “Ribbons for the Missing Persons” event.

During the event ribbons are wrapped around the trees at Headwaters Park along Clinton Street.

JAVA says in Fort Wayne alone, there are more than 80 people currently missing.

Every year the group places the color ribbons leading up to the National Day of Remembrance for the Missing on February 3.

This year’s event was a first for the family and friends of Celeste Cuthbert who went missing at the beginning of January. Cuthbert’s girlfriend and a friend, Sherrie Konkle attend the event and say they’ll do anything to bring her home.

“Human compassion it’s all about the compassion for each other and to know that you’re not alone,” Sherrie Konkle said. “I am sad for anyone that is going through this because it is just definitely hurtful because you just don’t know you just don’t know that’s the hardest part.”

The Martin Luther King Junior bridge along Clinton will also change color to match the ribbons on the tree.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.