CORALVILLE, IA. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets beat the Iowa Heartlanders 2-1 on the road for the second straight game on Saturday night.

Tye Felhaber scored the game-winning goal for Fort Wayne in the third period.

The Komets will aim for a weekend sweep at Iowa on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

