Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies

Ky’air Thomas died in Columbus, Ohio
By Patrick Stout, Sia Nyorkor and Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus Police Department officials confirmed that 6-month-old Ky’air Thomas, who was at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert on Dec. 19, 2022, died late Saturday night.

Police are investigating how the baby died and say authorities will do an autopsy Monday.

Ky’air and his twin brother Kason Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from Donatos Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street in Columbus on Dec. 19, 2022.

Columbus police continue search for 5-month-old twin kidnapped Monday; warn of scam

Ky’air was found at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022.

AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing

Surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights, near Dayton, spotted Nalah Jackson, where she asked an employee for money and was driving the stolen Honda at that time.

Jackson was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana by police on Dec. 22, 2022.

Police found Kason near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis hours after Jackson’s arrest.

AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Jackson is facing state and federal charges and is being held in jail on a $1.5 million bond.

The Dock Ellis Foundation, a non-profit aimed to support victims of human trafficking, domestic violence and families of missing persons, released the following statement on Ky’air’s death:

We’re saddened at the loss of Ky’air Thomas. Dock Ellis Foundation sends our condolences to the family of Ky’air Thomas. We are available to offer any support needed to the family & community. We are devastated to hear about the passing of Ky’air Thomas. We have spoken with the family and ask that you respect their privacy during this tragic time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

