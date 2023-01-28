Woman dead, man hurt in Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne police department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in life threatening condition on the city’s north side.

Just after 11 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 9000 block of Dartford Ct. with reports of a shooting.

Police told 21 Alive that the man inside the home made the call to 911.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds and a gun inside the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene

and the man was taken to the hospital in life threatening condition.

Police says this is an “isolated incident” and there is not a danger to the community.

Those who live in the Hickory Glen subdivision are able to return to their homes at this time.

Police are expected to be on scene for the next few hours.

The man and woman’s connection is not known at this time. Their identities have also not been released.

This is the second shooting on the city’s north side in two weeks.

A woman and child were found dead in a neighboring subdivision, Lincoln Village a little over two miles away from Hickory Glen. Public information officer Jeremy Webb said the shootings are not typical for the area.

“You don’t see this often and when you do see it, it’s sad especially when, I know the last one we had a child or typically innocent normal citizens living their lives, and end up dead,” Sgt. Jeremy Webb said. “It’s always a tragedy. It’s just hard to put your finger on.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

