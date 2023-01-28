March for Life in downtown Fort Wayne draws thousands

Right to Life March 2023
Right to Life March 2023(WPTA Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thousands gathered at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center Saturday, for the annual March for Life.

Nearly two thousand anti-abortion demonstraters held a peacful protest against the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion across all fifty states.

Organizers say this year is different following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Abigail Lorenzen with Right to Life of Northeast Indiana says the rally had several keynote speakers including Indiana Congressman Jim Banks.

A lot of times I get the question “why are we still showing up if roe V wade was overturned?” But Roe v Wade wasn’t the end of abortion,” Lorenzen said. “In fact, nothing has changed in Indiana since Roe V Wade was overturned. So as long as children are dying and women are being lied to about what it is and how it affects them, we are going to continue to turn up as A voice in our community.”

The rally ended with a march to the Federal Building on South Harrison Street.

This was the 49th year for the march.

