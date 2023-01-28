Last Bandidos Mexican Restaurant to close Jan. 31

By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 28, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne stable is closing its doors.

On Saturday, Bandidos Mexican Restaurant owner Jimmie Schindler II took to the restaurant’s Facebook page to announce the closer.

“It’s been in the Fort Wayne community for 40 years,” Schindler said. “I love the customers. I love the employees and I just love it with all my heart.”

In the three-minute video Schindler shared that he had been battling Stage 3B Hodgkin Lymphoma for the past year, which has made him unable to operate the restaurants “like he needs to” due to the side effects.

During the past year the company has sold off all locations expect for one, the Waynedale location on Winchester Road.

Schindler went on to announce that the restaurant has been sold over to Arcos Restaurante Mexicano, officially ending Bandidos franchise.

“We had to make the emotional decision to move on from Bandidos,” Schindler said.

However, Schindler said he would be focusing on its Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill restaurants, which he says is a “fast causal concept.” That brand had three locations: Illinois Road, Dupont Road and Leo Road.

Bandidos Mexican Restaurant opened its first location on Winchester Road back in 1980. The founder Jimmie Schindler I continued to grow the business, comprising four locations: three in Indiana and one in Ohio. He died in March 2020 and has the Bandidos logo on his gravestone.

The restaurants final day is Tuesday, Jan. 31.

