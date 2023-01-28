Footage released of Tyre Nichols traffic stop

By Brien McElhatten
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST
Memphis, TENN. (WPTA) - The city of Memphis on Friday evening released the footage of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a confrontation with police put him in the hospital.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon, official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, official oppression, and aggravated assault - act in concert.

