Mayor Henry to hold State of the City Address Feb. 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Mayor’s Office sent a release Friday morning about the upcoming State of the City Address.

Mayor Tom Henry, according to the release, will be giving his annual address at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Grand Wayne Center downtown.

Officials say Mayor Henry will highlight the successes from 2022 and look ahead to plans for the city in 2023.

They say the speech’s theme for this year is “Fort Wayne - A City Like No Other.”

The address is open the public and entry is at no cost.

The speech will be live on the City of Fort Wayne’s YouTube page, and 21Alive’s MyTV 21.3 is scheduled to air the speech live.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.