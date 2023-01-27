Fort Wayne racecar driver continues to be source of inspiration

By Alex Null
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “This is a dream,” Paige Rogers said. “It could happen, maybe it won’t happen. Then you get that call and it’s like, woah, it happened. It actually happened.”

For 19-year-old Paige Rogers, what happened was her decade-long dream came true.

Rogers, a racecar driver from Fort Wayne, was recently accepted into Rev Racing - which is part of NASCAR’s ‘Drive for Diversity’ program headquartered in North Carolina. It’s a step she says is huge for her career.

“Honestly, if this hadn’t worked out, I don’t think racing would have worked out for me,” Rogers said.

Rogers’ love and dedication to racing consumes most of her time. Time she says she could’ve spent at sporting events, weddings and other life events with friends.

But to Rogers, seeing her love and dedication pay off makes missing some of that time worth it in the end.

“Getting the phone call that you made it was 100 times worth it over and over again,” Rogers said. “Just to hear that hard work and that passion and dedication you put in... it paid off.”

Talking to Rogers, it’s easy to say she’s determined. So determined, in fact, she decided instead of waiting for the opportunity to come to her, she was going to go and get it herself.

“I drove 9 hours out to North Carolina, and I knocked on their door, and I said, ‘what do I have to do to get here’ and they were kind of in shock at that point and they were like ‘well I guess we’ve never had anyone do this’,” Rogers said.

As Rogers furthers her racing career, she still focuses on being a source of inspiration for others.

“I feel as if I can be the change and I can help people,” Rogers said. “That’s something that’s become really important to me even over the past few months. Just stepping back and realizing ‘Wow, I’m super blessed to have this opportunity and find what I love’. A lot of people go their whole entire lives searching for something like that.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Victim in US 27 crash identified as Monroeville man
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Any commutes today will likely be on the slower/ more cautious side due to the snow.
FIRST ALERT: Commutes expected to be impacted by snow
Wet, heavy snow is coming down across Allen County
ISP: Several crashes reported across Allen County as snow continues to fall

Latest News

Saint Francis forward Cassidy Crawford puts up a shot against Mount Vernon Nazarene (1/26/23).
Crawford’s triple-double leads Saint Francis to win over Mount Vernon Nazarene
Carroll's Taylor Fordyce gets ready to shoot during practice (1/23/23).
Girls Basketball Player of the Week: Carroll’s Taylor Fordyce
Columbia City's Colton Pieper signs with Saint Francis football (1/26/23).
Columbia City’s Hedrick and Pieper sign with college teams
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis reacts after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college...
Jackson-Davis has 20-20 game, rescues Indiana in last minute