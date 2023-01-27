Fort Wayne police made arrest connected to three 2018 murders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An arrest has been made in connection with three 2018 murders.

29-year-old Jacquail Belcher of Fort Wayne was arrested a little afteron Jan. 27 without incident. Police say he is connected to the murders of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston back in June of 2018.

Belcher was booked into the Allen County Jail.

His preliminary charges are three counts of murder.

