Firefighters put out kitchen fire in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Firefighters put out a kitchen fire in a home in Southeast Fort Wayne Thursday night.

Crews responded to a home on Stinson Drive, near Hessen Cassel and East Tillman shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Authorities said a firefighter was hurt but did not immediately indicate the extent of their injuries.

Initial reports did not say how many people were inside the home at the time.

21Alive is expecting an update overnight. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.