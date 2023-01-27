Driver arrested in connection with fatal Arcola Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Trevor M. Bradley, the man charged in connection with the deadly Arcola Road crash on Jan. 15, was arrested on Jan. 27, and is due to face a judge Monday.

Officials say Bradley is scheduled for his initial court appearance. The 32-year-old Warsaw man was arrested on a two felony charges of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

In court papers, police say Bradley was driving east on Arcola Road, near Yellow river road when his car went left of the center lane, colliding with the oncoming vehicle.

Police say Bradley was seriously injured in the crash. According to the arrest record, police say three witnesses told investigators they stopped to help pull Bradley from the vehicle after the collision. The report says he was trapped or pinned inside his vehicle.

In the document police say Bradley admitted to “being the driver involved in the car crash” and said that he “killed two people.”

Police say Bradley was intoxicated at the time of the crash, with his blood alcohol level being around .22% when tested at the hospital. The police report also stated that Bradley has a prior OWI conviction within the past seven years.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.