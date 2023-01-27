DeKalb County man dies after stepping on live wires following crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A DeKalb County man was declared dead after stepping on a live wire Thursday evening.

Officials say the 20-year-old Lane Burns of Butler was driving north on C.R. 61 when he lost control of his truck. The truck slammed into a utility pole, causing the pole to snap in half. Officials say that live wires were on the road following the crash.

The truck stopped about 20 feet off the road in a field. A new release says that Burns left the truck and started to walk eastward.

That is when officials say he stepped on one of the live wires.

First responders declared Burns dead at the scene as soon as they arrived.

Officials with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating this incident. The department was aided at the scene by Butler Police and Fire Departments, Parkview EMS, and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

