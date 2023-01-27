45 years later: A look back at the Blizzard of ‘78

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - January 26 marks 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier history, the Blizzard of 1978.

When I talked with some people earlier today, you can only imagine some of the stories I heard!

And everyone 21Alive talked with agreed the Blizzard of ‘78 was a once in a lifetime experience you had to see to believe.

On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever state-wide blizzard warning along with a heavy snow warning. But the snow that fell and winds that blew the night of the 25th into the 26th made history.

Jeffrey Logsdon, Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service, says he remembers those overnight hours with skepticism.

“I actually remember going to bed the night before and being 39° and raining and thinking these weathermen have no idea what they’re talking about,” Logsdon said. “We’re not going to get a blizzard.”

The next morning, the then-teenager discovered the weather reports came true.

“How am I going to get my paper route done,” Logsdon said. “But what was really amazing was the drifting of snow the huge drifts one drift completely covered our whole front door and we had to shovel it out just to open the door.”

Kent Hormann, who worked at 21Alive for over a decade, was working as master control operator at start-up news station in the area when the blizzard hit. He says the news anchor on-duty that day called in sick.

“Stand me outside. point the camera at me, and I tried to give people weather updates as they were coming across the wire people said they thought it was interesting because I started on the patio with snow up to my shoes,” Hormann said. “It slowly went to my ankles, my calves, next thing you know I’m standing and it’s up to my knees, and so we just stayed on the air just to try to keep people informed.”

Hormann stayed on the air around the clock from 8 a.m. Wednesday the 25th to that Saturday at 5 p.m. when a helicopter airlifted him and the rest of the crew out of the building.

“It had to be one of the most exciting times of my life, at least professionally,” Hormann said. “But again, it paralyzed the city. They were taking women to the hospital to have babies on snowmobiles. They weren’t able to have funerals all those weeks.”

Kids were out of school for two weeks and that’s how long it took for some people to dig themselves out from all that snow.

