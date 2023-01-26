Wednesday night, some kids in Hamilton went sledding under the lights

By Alex Null
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Some kids around Indiana may have had the chance to go sledding after today’s snowstorm. Others maybe missed out on that chance.

But, when the sun went down in Hamilton, the lights came on and the fun began.

Wednesday night at Double H Farms, kids were sledding for hours and taking advantage of the snow on the ground.

Justin Stouder, the owner of Double H Farms, says some kids were there sledding for up to six hours. Stouder turned on the lights, and for only $5, he let kids sled and have fun in the snow for as long as they wanted.

“It’s not like we get this huge opportunity to sled in Indiana all the time,” Stouder said. “Especially in northeast because some years we don’t even get any snow. But when we do, it’s kind of neat. That’s some of what we like to bring here, not only for our children, but for other children as well, to, you know, come out, sled and bring out some of those childhood memories.”

Stouder says as long as there’s snow on the ground, people are welcome to come sledding anytime. All you have to do is pay $5 and you can enjoy the hills for as long as you want.

