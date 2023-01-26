Travel Advisory lifted for Allen County Thursday

(wbay)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
UPDATE: The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has lifted the Travel Advisory issued for the county as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Officials say to please continue to use caution while driving.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County roads have seen much progress since Wednesday’s snowstorm created hazardous conditions.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security says the outdoor conditions improving rapidly has caused a downgrade to a travel advisory. Officials say Fort Wayne city crews spent overnight clearing and treating streets, and county crews resumed clearing and treating unincorporated roads around 4 this morning.

ACHS Director Bernie Beier says despite the advisory status, Allen County residents should still exercise caution, as there are still some snow and ice-covered patches on main roads.

Officials urge drivers to take extra care commuting to work during the morning hours and be careful when driving on the highways, as well.

Within almost 24 hours, Sgt. Brian Walker with the Indiana State Police says they have worked about six personal injury crashes, 22 property damage crashes, 20 slide-off incidents, and about 16 stranded motorists.

