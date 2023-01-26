Precautions to take before shoveling snow

By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - While falling and slipping can be dangerous enough your heart may also be a target of the cold weather

In fact, heart attacks are common during the winter and doctors even see them happen to people who don’t have pre-existing conditions.

Dr. Mark Souder is a family practitioner and Dekalb County Health Officer.

He says that if you are planning to shovel outside dress warmly, in lots of layers.

Where a mask or a scarf to protect your face.

He says that protecting your mouth could help and decrease the heart from going into extra spasms in the arteries.

He also suggested lighting the load.

Instead of waiting to shovel the snow all at once take breaks and allow for the heart to rest.

“We see the people that don’t have quite enough chest pain,” Dr. Mark Souder said. “We hope that if they have an episode of chest pain like an elephant on their chest or radiating down their arm or pant neck, those are signs of a possible heart attack in fart and process, so should go to the emergency most likely, but if it’s lesser degree we want them to get to the doctor and have them evaluated.”

Dr. Souder says that falls from slippery driveway and sidewalks are more common than heart attacks it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Those at high risk include the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions and those who don’t regularly exercise.

If you don’t have to shovel your driveway or sidewalks to wait or ask a neighbor for help.

