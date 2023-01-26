NeighborLink calling for help to clear snow

By WPTA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - NeighborLink Fort Wayne is asking for volunteers to help clear snow on multiple projects throughout the city.

NeighborLink says some Fort Wayne residents are in need of help clearing sidewalks or wheelchair ramps to leave their homes or make their homes accessible by others.

The link to the projects can be found here. Volunteers should make an account then search “snow” and then select “available” in the status box.

