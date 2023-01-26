Ivy Tech Fort Wayne offering free vaccine clinic Thursday

(WALB)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne says they have partnered with local pharmacies and health departments to offer the public a free vaccination clinic today.

Organizers say the clinic will be held today, Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Coliseum campus at 3800 N Anthony Blvd. in room CC1640.

They say the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be provided, as well as flu shots will be available for students and the public.

An appointment is not needed, but a state-issued ID will be required. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent, which can be done at the location. COVID-19 tests will also be available on-site.

