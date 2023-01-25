Travel Watch issued for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Local homeland security officials issued a travel watch for Allen County late Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday’s anticipated snowstorm.

Travel watches signal that only essential travel is recommended.

Allen County homeland security director Bernie Beier recommended keeping emergency supplies like blankets, phone chargers, food and water in your car in case you become stuck.

Beier also reminded residents to be careful when shoveling snow, as heart attacks during heavy exertion are not uncommon.

