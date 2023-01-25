Major Allen County school districts closed Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The leaders of Allen County’s four public school districts are implementing e-learning days for Wednesday in anticipation of heavy snow.

The announcements were made on the official communications channels of East Allen, Fort Wayne Community, Northwest Allen and Southwest Allen Schools.

Meteorologists predict the snow will begin falling early Wednesday morning with up to seven inches possible in some areas.

Earlier on Tuesday, Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne announced campus closures ahead of the winter weather.

Other institutions and businesses will likely make closing decisions overnight Tuesday and into the morning hours on Wednesday.

21Alive will post the announcements online, on the 21Alive News app and on a television ticker.

