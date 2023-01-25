ISP: Several crashes reported across Allen County as snow continues to fall

Wet, heavy snow is coming down across Allen County
Wet, heavy snow is coming down across Allen County(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) officials are again urging drivers to stay off the roads Wednesday as they say dozens of crashes are being reported across town.

ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker tells us I-469 is currently shut down in the southbound lanes from I-69 to Maplecrest due to multiple crashes. He says at this point, they are not sure about the extent of any reported injuries.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Walker says ISP only responded to about three or four minor crashes.

As snow continues to fall through the afternoon, he says more and more crashes are being called in. He notes that speeding is a common factor in these crashes.

“You gotta pay attention to what’s going on ahead of you, you gotta slow your speed down,” Sgt. Walker says. “The roads are really icy right now, they don’t look it—they look wet—but they are really icy underneath the slush.”

He says to slow down, try not to brake hard, and be sure to give tow trucks and first responders plenty of room on the roads to work.

