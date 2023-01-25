FWPD only responding to crashes with injuries amid high call volume

FWPD
FWPD(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are adjusting their approach as a high number of crashes are being called in to the department Wednesday afternoon.

FWPD says in a Facebook post that they can no longer respond to property damage accidents where no injuries are reported. They say they will still report to any crashes where someone is hurt or where a car is stuck or disabled.

If you are involved in a crash with no injuries, they say to pull off of the road to a safe location, exchange drivers licenses, insurance information and phone numbers.

