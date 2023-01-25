Former Fort Wayne police chief sues FWCS for discrimination

(WNDU)
By Angelica Pickens
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The city of Fort Wayne’s first black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools over claims that he was “repeatedly passed over” for a position because of his race, according to a federal lawsuit.

Garry Hamilton was with the Fort Wayne Police department for more than 24 years before retiring in 2019. He served as chief from January 2014 through July 2016, before taking a position as head of the department’s community relations division.

According to the lawsuit, Hamilton applied for the Security Supervisor position with FWCS in 2019 and 2021. The complaint says he was passed over without “reason, cause, or explanation.” Instead, the position was filled with “Caucasian individuals who were less qualified” than the former chief and in one case the individual who was hired “was not as educated” the lawsuit alleges.

Hamilton initially applied for the position in 2019. According to court documents, Hamilton believed he was “imminently qualified” for the job based on his experience in law enforcement, which includes his work as a special crimes investigator. A white candidate was chosen instead.

In August 2021, Hamilton applied again when the same position opened up. Hamilton was passed up for the position again despite Hamilton’s “significant qualifications and relevant experience,” the complaint said. Instead FWCS hired a white candidate with no college degree.

A month later, Hamilton learned the same position was open again. He applied again. He was notified in October that the position had been “filled or closed,” according to the complaint.

The complaint contends that the district did not hire him based on his race, which would be in violation of his federal rights.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Indiana, Fort Wayne.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21Alive Investigates files records request to learn more about viral FWPD arrest video
FWPD says officer’s actions in viral arrest video ‘align with their policies’
Richard M. Allen, arrested in Delphi murders investigation, appears in court on Jan. 13.
Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from Allen County
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Wednesday from 4 AM to 8 PM. Expect heavy snow and...
FIRST ALERT: Several inches of snow expected Wednesday
CORONER: Victim in US 27 crash identified as Monroeville man
Jaevion, 7, was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. His...
GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say

Latest News

Shoveling Snow
Precautions to take before shoveling snow
Precautions to take before shoveling snow
Precautions to take before shoveling snow
Courtesy City of Fort Wayne
City of Fort Wayne Street Department now salting roads
FWPD
FWPD only responding to crashes with injuries amid high call volume