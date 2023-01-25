CORONER: Victim in US 27 crash identified as Monroeville man

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash along US 27 on Monday as an 18-year-old man.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash near the intersection of US 27 and Somers Road around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 23. When crews arrived, they say the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The coroner says the passenger has died from their injuries and has now been identified as 18-year-old Jordan Soto of Monroeville.

They say his cause and manner of death is pending further investigation and testing. His death marks the third fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County so far this year.

