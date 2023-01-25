City of Fort Wayne Street Department now salting roads

Courtesy City of Fort Wayne
Courtesy City of Fort Wayne(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials say efforts are now underway to salt streets in the Summit City following a heavy snowfall Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED - FWPD only responding to crashes with injuries amid high call volumeSeveral crashes reported across Allen County - Check road conditions before you head out Wednesday - RIDE ALONG: How drivers should prepare for traveling on winter roads - Full 21Alive closings list here

The City of Fort Wayne Street Department says crews started salting roads at 2 p.m. Wednesday as the heavy snow tapered off. The department says as soon as crews finish salting the main arteries, they will begin plowing the residential areas.

Leaders say those who must travel are encouraged to slow down around trucks that are plowing and salting and to give them plenty of room. They say streets are slick and drivers should allow for additional travel time tonight and tomorrow.

For the latest weather conditions and updates from the 21Alive First Alert Weather Team, download the 21Alive Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21Alive Investigates files records request to learn more about viral FWPD arrest video
FWPD says officer’s actions in viral arrest video ‘align with their policies’
Richard M. Allen, arrested in Delphi murders investigation, appears in court on Jan. 13.
Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from Allen County
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Wednesday from 4 AM to 8 PM. Expect heavy snow and...
FIRST ALERT: Several inches of snow expected Wednesday
CORONER: Victim in US 27 crash identified as Monroeville man
Jaevion, 7, was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. His...
GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say

Latest News

Shoveling Snow
Precautions to take before shoveling snow
Precautions to take before shoveling snow
Precautions to take before shoveling snow
Former Fort Wayne police chief sues FWCS for discrimination
FWPD
FWPD only responding to crashes with injuries amid high call volume