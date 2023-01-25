City of Fort Wayne Street Department now salting roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials say efforts are now underway to salt streets in the Summit City following a heavy snowfall Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Fort Wayne Street Department says crews started salting roads at 2 p.m. Wednesday as the heavy snow tapered off. The department says as soon as crews finish salting the main arteries, they will begin plowing the residential areas.

Leaders say those who must travel are encouraged to slow down around trucks that are plowing and salting and to give them plenty of room. They say streets are slick and drivers should allow for additional travel time tonight and tomorrow.

