City of Fort Wayne gives street plowing update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says the Street Department crews pretreated main roads with brine ahead of Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The department says the crews were out on the roads again early Wednesday morning to begin clearing the priority one and priority two roads, as well as trying to keep all main intersections opens.

Crews say they will not put any salt on the roads until the snow is close to ending. They also say since the city is divided into about 18 snow routes, each route is assigned about two or more trucks, and officials say it usually takes about 10 to 12 hours after a winter storm to plow and salt primary and secondary roads.

Street department officials say it usually takes up to 48 hours to plow residential streets, which are deemed tertiary in priority.

