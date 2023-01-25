Check road conditions before you head out Wednesday

(WPTA) - Although state police are urging drivers to stay off the roads during Wednesday’s snowstorm, here are some resources to help you stay safe if you have to brave the weather.

If anyone has to go out in the wintry weather, Indiana State Police urge drivers to check out the websites below to see current road conditions in their area before traveling.

Police recommend using INDOT’s official site, using the INDOT mobile app, or calling 1 (800) 261-7623, to see the traffic and plow cameras, as well as checking if there are any major crashes along highways.

For the latest travel advisories issued by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, check their website. Currently, the Allen County Homeland Security, has issued a ‘Travel Watch’ for the area. Read more about what that means here.

ISP officials also say that if you have to travel, to be extra cautious when traveling, and pack blankets, water, snacks, jumper cables and flashlights with extra batteries in the event of getting stuck. Police also say to make sure vehicles have a full tank of gas.

