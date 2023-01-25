Check road conditions before you head out Wednesday

A snowy Wednesday at Television Park.
A snowy Wednesday at Television Park.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTA) - Although state police are urging drivers to stay off the roads during Wednesday’s snowstorm, here are some resources to help you stay safe if you have to brave the weather.

RELATED - How a ‘Travel Watch’ may impact your plans Wednesday - RIDE ALONG: How drivers should prepare for traveling on winter roads - Major Allen County school districts closed Wednesday - Full 21Alive closings list here

If anyone has to go out in the wintry weather, Indiana State Police urge drivers to check out the websites below to see current road conditions in their area before traveling.

Police recommend using INDOT’s official site, using the INDOT mobile app, or calling 1 (800) 261-7623, to see the traffic and plow cameras, as well as checking if there are any major crashes along highways.

For the latest travel advisories issued by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, check their website. Currently, the Allen County Homeland Security, has issued a ‘Travel Watch’ for the area. Read more about what that means here.

ISP officials also say that if you have to travel, to be extra cautious when traveling, and pack blankets, water, snacks, jumper cables and flashlights with extra batteries in the event of getting stuck. Police also say to make sure vehicles have a full tank of gas.

For the latest weather conditions and updates from the 21Alive First Alert Weather Team, download the 21Alive Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

City of Fort Wayne gives street plowing update

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The City of Fort Wayne says the Street Department crews pretreated the roads with brine ahead of Wednesday’s snowstorm.

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Commutes expected to be impacted by snow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
Any commutes today will likely be on the slower/ more cautious side due to the snow.

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT-Winter storm set to strike

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chris Daniels and Matt Leach
A winter storm will move north during the night and reach our area early Wednesday morning.

Weather

PFW to close campus Wednesday ahead of winter storm

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Officials with Purdue University Fort Wayne say the campus, including IU Fort Wayne, will be closed on Wednesday in anticipation of the incoming winter storm.

Latest News

Weather

INDOT prepares for Wednesday’s snowstorm, hazardous conditions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
INDOT prepares for Wednesday’s snowstorm and potentially hazardous road conditions.

Weather

ISP issue warning to drivers ahead of Wednesday winter storm

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police (ISP) are giving tips on how to stay safe ahead of Wednesday’s snowstorm.

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Several inches of snow expected Wednesday

Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST
|
By Liz Braden
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Wednesday from 4 AM to 8 PM. Expect heavy snow and travel impacts.

News

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday’s snow could be good for a business that’s been slow this winter

Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST
|
By Tylor Brummett
Dave Jehl is the owner of Mows before Hose Lawn Care, which focuses on lawn care in the summer and plowing snow in the winter.

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT-Winter storm likely Wednesday

Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
|
By Chris Daniels and Matt Leach
Travel conditions may be difficult on Wednesday because of snow.

Weather

FIRST ALERT: Midweek snow storm

Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
|
By Liz Braden and Chris Daniels
A winter storm is developing in the southwest and will arrive in our area by late Tuesday.