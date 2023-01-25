Air Force Veteran prepares to celebrate 103rd birthday

By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Air Corps veteran in 21Country is preparing to celebrate his birthday on Friday in true Hull fashion.

Harrison Hull is a former Army Air Corps veteran that was born in DeKalb County on Jan. 27, 1920. He currently lives at the Kingston Residence off of Winchester Road.

According to a Waynedale news article, Hull met Evelyn Beck, whom he said was “the most beautiful girl he had ever seen,” at the Kroger on Wayne Street here in Fort Wayne. They also reported he left her behind to pursue dreams of becoming a pilot, but those dreams were shattered due to Hull being colorblind.

He joined the Air Force as an aircraft crew chief, and received the Bronze Star during this time because the planes he helped worked on completed over 100 missions without any form of mechanical errors.

After serving in the Air Force, Hull returned home to his true love, Evelyn.

The Kingston Residence held a birthday celebration to honor Hull in time for his Friday birthday.

The best part? Hull and his wife, Evelyn had two sons, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

