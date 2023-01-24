VFW Post says military silhouette sign stolen, asks for return

By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is asking for the return of one of their silhouette soldier signs.

VFW Post 10,006 says they are trying to track down one of the building’s signs that they say was stolen from outside of the building about a week ago. They say one of the bartenders noticed the sign, which is a black steel sign with a rifle, boots, and helmet, was missing.

The VFW says the sign was donated and also attached to the building with screws. VFW Quartermaster Vic Duesel says it would have taken quite the effort to remove the sign from the building.

Duesel asks that anyone who may have the sign to drop it off at the door of the VFW Post and give them a call. He says they do not want to press charges; they just want the sign back.

