VFW Post says military silhouette sign stolen, asks for return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is asking for the return of one of their silhouette soldier signs.

VFW Post 10,006 says they are trying to track down one of the building’s signs that they say was stolen from outside of the building about a week ago. They say one of the bartenders noticed the sign, which is a black steel sign with a rifle, boots, and helmet, was missing.

The VFW says the sign was donated and also attached to the building with screws. VFW Quartermaster Vic Duesel says it would have taken quite the effort to remove the sign from the building.

It’s a quality-made sign and it was made by somebody who supports us. Please bring it back so we can back up there in its rightful place, where it belongs; Because, it means a lot to us. It means a lot to the veterans, especially the war veterans.

Duesel asks that anyone who may have the sign to drop it off at the door of the VFW Post and give them a call. He says they do not want to press charges; they just want the sign back.

