Public meeting on fair housing to be held Tuesday evening

(Submitted photo)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The city of Fort Wayne it is holding a public meeting in regards to affordable public housing.

City officials with the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services say they want the public’s feedback regarding access to “safe and affordable housing” in the local area, as part of their fair housing assessment.

Personnel say the meeting will be tonight, Jan. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library Theater at the downtown branch.

