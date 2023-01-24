PFW to close campus Wednesday ahead of winter storm

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Purdue University Fort Wayne say the campus, including IU Fort Wayne, will be closed on Wednesday in anticipation of the incoming winter storm.

The announcement came down Tuesday afternoon. They say all on-campus events and activities are canceled except for the men’s basketball game that they say will continue as planned Wednesday night.

They note that a closed campus does not mean classes or assignments are postponed as online classes are expected to continue uninterrupted. For more information on the closure, visit their website.

