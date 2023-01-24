PFW to close campus Wednesday ahead of winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Purdue University Fort Wayne say the campus, including IU Fort Wayne, will be closed on Wednesday in anticipation of the incoming winter storm.

READ - FIRST ALERT: Several inches of snow expected Wednesday

The announcement came down Tuesday afternoon. They say all on-campus events and activities are canceled except for the men’s basketball game that they say will continue as planned Wednesday night.

They note that a closed campus does not mean classes or assignments are postponed as online classes are expected to continue uninterrupted. For more information on the closure, visit their website.

A full list of closings will be displayed on our website here as they are entered throughout the night and on Wednesday.

For the most up-to-date weather conditions sent straight to your phone, be sure to download the 21Alive Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.