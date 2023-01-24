Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County court officials tell 21Alive News that the outside jury for the Delphi double murder trial will be drawn from Allen County.

During a court hearing on Jan. 13, Special Judge Fran Gull of Allen County ruled that a jury be brought in from an outside county but said she thinks it is “important” to try the case in Carroll County. She said the prosecution and defense have one week to agree on where the outside jury members will be selected.

Then on Jan. 20, suspect Richard Allen and his defense attorneys filed a document saying they have reached a partial agreement for the jury to be drawn from either Allen or St. Joseph counties.

During the Jan. 13 hearing, Judge Gull also ruled that the gag order issued in the case continue, meaning defense and prosecution members can only speak with the media about procedural matters. The overall order still prohibits those involved in the case from speaking about it publicly. She also reminded family, friends and witness not to talk with the media.

Allen is set to appear in court next on Feb. 17 for a bail review hearing.

