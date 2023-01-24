Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from Allen County

Richard M. Allen, arrested in Delphi murders investigation, appears in court on Jan. 13.
Richard M. Allen, arrested in Delphi murders investigation, appears in court on Jan. 13.(WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County court officials tell 21Alive News that the outside jury for the Delphi double murder trial will be drawn from Allen County.

During a court hearing on Jan. 13, Special Judge Fran Gull of Allen County ruled that a jury be brought in from an outside county but said she thinks it is “important” to try the case in Carroll County. She said the prosecution and defense have one week to agree on where the outside jury members will be selected.

Then on Jan. 20, suspect Richard Allen and his defense attorneys filed a document saying they have reached a partial agreement for the jury to be drawn from either Allen or St. Joseph counties.

CASE BACKGROUND: Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

During the Jan. 13 hearing, Judge Gull also ruled that the gag order issued in the case continue, meaning defense and prosecution members can only speak with the media about procedural matters. The overall order still prohibits those involved in the case from speaking about it publicly. She also reminded family, friends and witness not to talk with the media.

Allen is set to appear in court next on Feb. 17 for a bail review hearing.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Digging Deeper

21Investigates files records request to learn more about viral FWPD arrest video

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The 21Alive Investigates team filed a public records request on Tuesday after a video being shared on social media shows a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer slamming a man to the ground.

News

21Alive Investigates files records request to learn more about viral FWPD arrest video

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Weather

INDOT prepares for Wednesday’s snowstorm, hazardous conditions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
INDOT prepares for Wednesday’s snowstorm and potentially hazardous road conditions.

Crime

FWPD arrests man in Columbia Ave. shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning just outside of downtown.

Latest News

Weather

ISP issue warning to drivers ahead of Wednesday winter storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police (ISP) are giving tips on how to stay safe ahead of Wednesday’s snowstorm.

News

TELL JULIAN: Black Canyon

Updated: 3 hours ago

Community

VFW Post says military silhouette sign stolen, asks for return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is asking for the return of one of their silhouette soldier signs.

News

VFW Post says silhouette sign has been stolen

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Community

Public meeting on fair housing to be held Tuesday evening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The city of Fort Wayne it is holding a public meeting in regards to affordable public housing.

News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive Morning News