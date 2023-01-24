ISP issue warning to drivers ahead of Wednesday winter storm

(Ray Kinney)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are giving tips on how to stay safe ahead of Wednesday’s snowstorm.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Wednesday from 4 a.m. until 8 p.m. 21Alive News’ Meteorologists say the snow will keep up throughout the day, with 4-7″ expected in the area. Winds will gust up to 25-30 mph, causing some blowing and drifting mainly in open areas.

They say Wednesday commutes will be heavily impacted as the snow is expected to wind down Wednesday evening.

ISP officers say they want to remind drivers of the following tips to help them stay safe during the snowstorm:

  • For road and weather conditions, do not call 911 emergency dispatch centers. Statewide and local road conditions can easily be obtained by visiting the 511IN.org website. Leave the 911 calls for emergency assistance only.
  • Morning and afternoon commutes may be hazardous. Plan for extra travel time to and from work tomorrow.
  • Driving in heavy wet snow requires reduced speeds, increased following distance, and most importantly--wear your seatbelt and ensure the kiddos are properly restrained as well.
  • INDOT snow plows will be out in full force keeping our highways clear.  Please give them room to work!
  • If your vehicle breaks down, please make arrangements to have it towed immediately. Troopers will be towing abandoned vehicles that are hindering INDOT snow removal efforts.
  • Should you become stranded on the roadside, have an emergency kit in your vehicle.... Charged cellphone, blankets, flashlight, road flares (to mark your location), water, snacks, etc.
  • If involved in a crash, it is best to stay belted inside your vehicle until help arrives.  If the vehicle is drivable, moving off the traveled portion of the roadway or a parking lot is a good idea.
  • Reconsider travel plans to or from the Indianapolis area on Wednesday.

“During any winter weather storm, staying home and off the roadways is always the best plan,” ISP’s release says. “If you must travel, as many of you will, use your best judgement, be prepared, give yourself plenty of time. Buckle up and drive safe!”

Drivers can also view Indiana’s county travel advisory map here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

