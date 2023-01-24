INDOT prepares for Wednesday’s snowstorm, hazardous conditions

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Wednesday from 4 AM to 8 PM. Expect heavy snow and...
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation say they are preparing for the potentially hazardous snowstorm to hit the state Wednesday.

Officials say they are anticipating higher snowfall totals for both the central and northern parts of Indiana, with some snowfall rates possibly reaching one inch per hour.

They say there will be about 1,000 trucks statewide to help plow and treat all interstates, state roads, and U.S. routes early Wednesday morning, and will stay active through the duration of the impending snowstorm.

INDOT urges drivers to drive carefully and avoid driving closely to other vehicles. They want to remind all drivers to carefully and closely watch all weather forecasts and avoid any travel that is not essential, especially midday Wednesday.

They also say anyone driving north on either I-65 or I-69 are to expect worse driving conditions.

Snow is expected to last through sometime Thursday, and the National Weather Service says the potential for lake-effect snow showers is relatively high.

To check INDOT live cameras or more information about Wednesday’s hazardous weather, check out INDOT’s official website.

