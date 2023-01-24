FWPD arrests man in Columbia Ave. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning just outside of downtown.

FWPD says officers were called to the 900 block of Columbia Ave. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. They say when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The department says homicide detectives found probable cause to arrest the shooter they identified as Dennis Williams Jr.

Around 6:22 p.m. on Monday, police say the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the Narcotics Division conducted a “high-risk traffic felony stop” at the intersection of N. Anthony Blvd and Saint Joe River Drive.

Williams was then arrested on charged including attempted murder, criminal recklessness, and battery with a deadly weapon.

