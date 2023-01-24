City warns of scam involving fraudulent interview emails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne is giving residents a heads up about a scam involving fake employment opportunity emails.

The city says they were recently made aware of fraudulent emails that are being sent to residents that may have applied for jobs with City Utilities. They say the email gives a time and date, asking for recipients to respond for an online interview.

They say that their Human Resources Department does not use email to schedule employment interviews. The scammers in this case are using an email address that looks similar to an official City of Fort Wayne address, which they say is a “social engineering” scam.

An investigation into the scam is underway, and officials advise residents to not engage with a suspicious email. They reiterate that the city does not use email to schedule these types of interviews.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.