21Investigates files records request to learn more about viral FWPD arrest video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 21Investigates team filed a public records request on Tuesday after a video being shared on social media shows a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer slamming a man to the ground.

The video above, which has over 100,000 views on Facebook, shows an officer standing with a man outside of a car at E Washington and S Anthony boulevards. The video shows that the man appears to move his arm when the officer picks him up and throws him to the ground.

The woman who posted the video tells 21Alive that her daughter filmed the incident. FWPD activity logs show officers were responding to a crash in the area.

21Investigates filed a public records request with the City of Fort Wayne to get a copy of the bodycam video in the incident. We have also reached out to the Fort Wayne Police Department for comment on the video but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.