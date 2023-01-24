21Investigates files records request to learn more about viral FWPD arrest video

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 21Investigates team filed a public records request on Tuesday after a video being shared on social media shows a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer slamming a man to the ground.

The video above, which has over 100,000 views on Facebook, shows an officer standing with a man outside of a car at E Washington and S Anthony boulevards. The video shows that the man appears to move his arm when the officer picks him up and throws him to the ground.

The woman who posted the video tells 21Alive that her daughter filmed the incident. FWPD activity logs show officers were responding to a crash in the area.

21Investigates filed a public records request with the City of Fort Wayne to get a copy of the bodycam video in the incident. We have also reached out to the Fort Wayne Police Department for comment on the video but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from Allen County

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Allen County court officials tell 21Alive News that the outside jury for the Delphi double murder trial will be drawn from Allen County.

News

21Alive Investigates files records request to learn more about viral FWPD arrest video

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Weather

INDOT prepares for Wednesday’s snowstorm, hazardous conditions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
INDOT prepares for Wednesday’s snowstorm and potentially hazardous road conditions.

Crime

FWPD arrests man in Columbia Ave. shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning just outside of downtown.

Latest News

Weather

ISP issue warning to drivers ahead of Wednesday winter storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police (ISP) are giving tips on how to stay safe ahead of Wednesday’s snowstorm.

News

TELL JULIAN: Black Canyon

Updated: 3 hours ago

Community

VFW Post says military silhouette sign stolen, asks for return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is asking for the return of one of their silhouette soldier signs.

News

VFW Post says silhouette sign has been stolen

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Community

Public meeting on fair housing to be held Tuesday evening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The city of Fort Wayne it is holding a public meeting in regards to affordable public housing.

News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive Morning News