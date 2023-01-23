US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release.

Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to distribute controlled substances.

The U.S. Marshals describe Dent as 5-feet 9-inches, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair, and a black beard.

Dent is known to frequent the Cleveland area, the U.S. Marshals said.

If you have any information in reference to Dent, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

